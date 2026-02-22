Comparing Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) and Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) and Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Ares Capital has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hercules Capital has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.4% of Ares Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of Hercules Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ares Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Hercules Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Capital 0 2 7 0 2.78 Hercules Capital 0 2 5 1 2.88

This is a summary of current ratings for Ares Capital and Hercules Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Ares Capital currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.88%. Hercules Capital has a consensus price target of $19.29, indicating a potential upside of 24.99%. Given Hercules Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hercules Capital is more favorable than Ares Capital.

Dividends

Ares Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Hercules Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Ares Capital pays out 103.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hercules Capital pays out 87.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hercules Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Hercules Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ares Capital and Hercules Capital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Capital $3.05 billion 4.51 $1.30 billion $1.86 10.30 Hercules Capital $532.49 million 5.32 $339.74 million $1.83 8.43

Ares Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Hercules Capital. Hercules Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ares Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Capital and Hercules Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Capital 42.56% 9.89% 4.66% Hercules Capital 63.80% 15.97% 7.90%

Summary

Hercules Capital beats Ares Capital on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors. The fund will also consider investments in industries such as restaurants, retail, oil and gas, and technology sectors. It focuses on investments in Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Southwest regions from its New York office, the Midwest region, from the Chicago office, and the Western region from the Los Angeles office. The fund typically invests between $20 million and $200 million and a maximum of $400 million in companies with an EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million. It makes debt investments between $10 million and $100 million The fund invests through revolvers, first lien loans, warrants, unitranche structures, second lien loans, mezzanine debt, private high yield, junior capital, subordinated debt, and non-control preferred and common equity. The fund also selectively considers third-party-led senior and subordinated debt financings and opportunistically considers the purchase of stressed and discounted debt positions. The fund prefers to be an agent and/or lead the transactions in which it invests. The fund also seeks board representation in its portfolio companies.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc. is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies. The firm provides growth capital financing solutions for capital extension; management buy-out and corporate spin-out financing solutions; company, asset specific, or intellectual property acquisition financing; convertible, subordinated and/or mezzanine loans; domestic and international corporate expansion; vendor financing; revenue acceleration by sales and marketing development, and manufacturing expansion. It provides asset-based financing with a focus on cash flow; accounts receivable facilities; equipment loans or leases; equipment acquisition; facilities build-out and/or expansion; working capital revolving lines of credit; inventory. The firm also provides bridge financing to IPO or mergers and acquisitions or technology acquisition; dividend recapitalizations and other sources of investor liquidity; cash flow financing to protect against share price volatility; competitor acquisition; pre-IPO financing for extra cash on the balance sheet; public company financing to continue asset growth and production capacity; short-term bridge financing; and strategic and intellectual property acquisition financings. It also focuses on customized financing solutions, emerging growth, mid venture, and late venture financing. The firm invests primarily in structured debt with warrants and, to a lesser extent, in senior debt and equity investments. The firm generally seeks to invest in companies that have been operating for at least six to 12 months prior to the date of their investment. It prefers to invest in technology, SaaS Finance, energy technology, sustainable and renewable technology, and life sciences. Within technology the firm focuses on advanced specialty materials and chemicals; communication and networking, consumer and business products; consumer products and services, digital media and consumer internet; electronics and computer hardware; enterprise software and services; gaming; healthcare services; information services; business services; media, content and information; mobile; resource management; security software; semiconductors; semiconductors and hardware; and software sector. Within energy technology, it invests in agriculture; clean technology; energy and renewable technology, fuels, and power technology; geothermal; smart grid and energy efficiency and monitoring technologies; solar; and wind. Within life sciences, the firm invests in biopharmaceuticals; biotechnology tools; diagnostics; drug discovery, drug platform, development, and delivery; medical devices and equipment; surgical devices; therapeutics; pharma services; and specialty pharmaceuticals. Within sustainable and renewables, it invests in Vehicle Technology, Energy Generation and Storage, Ag Technology, Advanced Materials, and Industry 4.0. It also invests in educational services. The firm invests primarily in United States based companies and considers investment in the West Coast, Mid-Atlantic regions, Southeast and Midwest, particularly in the areas of software, biotech, and information services. The firm prefers to invest between $5 million and $200 million in equity per transactions. It invests generally between $1 million and $40 million in companies focused primarily on business services, communications, electronics, hardware, and healthcare services. The firm invests primarily in private companies but also have investments in public companies. For equity investments, the firm seeks to represent a controlling interest in its portfolio companies which may exceed 25% of the voting securities of such companies. The firm seeks to invest a limited portion of its assets in equipment-based loans to early-stage prospective portfolio companies. These loans are generally for amounts up to $3 million but may be up to $15 million for certain energy technology venture investments. The firm allows certain debt investments have the right to convert a portion of the debt investment into equity. It also co-invests with other private equity firms. The firm seeks to exit its investments through initial public offering, a private sale of equity interest to a third party, a merger or an acquisition of the company or a purchase of the equity position by the company or one of its stockholders. The firm has structured debt with warrants which typically have maturities of between two and seven years with an average of three years; senior debt with an investment horizon of less than three years; equipment loans with an investment horizon ranging from three to four years; and equity related securities with an investment horizon ranging from three to seven years. The firm prefers to invest through its balance sheet capital. The firm formerly known as Hercules Technology Growth Capital, Inc. Hercules Capital, Inc. was founded in December 2003 and is based in San Mateo, California with additional offices in North America and Europe.

