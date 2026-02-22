Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) Receives $84.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.4444.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAE. Citigroup dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, February 6th. CJS Securities upgraded Haemonetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, February 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 372.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,814,000 after buying an additional 1,678,630 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 994.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,380,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,035 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 4,296.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,685,000 after purchasing an additional 755,592 shares during the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,405,000 after purchasing an additional 740,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at about $36,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAE opened at $61.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $47.31 and a twelve month high of $87.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.94 and a 200-day moving average of $63.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.28.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Haemonetics had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $338.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Haemonetics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation is a global provider of blood management solutions that support the collection, processing and transfusion of blood and blood products. The company’s offerings are designed to enhance patient safety and operational efficiency for blood centers, hospitals and plasma collection facilities. Haemonetics serves healthcare providers worldwide by delivering integrated systems, software and consumables that address critical needs throughout the continuum of blood management.

The company’s product portfolio includes automated apheresis and plasma collection systems, surgical blood salvage and coagulation monitoring devices, and pathogen reduction technologies.

