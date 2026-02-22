MediaAlpha (MAX) to Release Earnings on Monday

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, February 23rd. Analysts expect MediaAlpha to post earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $296.4210 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, February 23, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

MediaAlpha Stock Up 2.3%

MAX stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.44. The company has a market cap of $511.58 million, a PE ratio of -261.58 and a beta of 1.29. MediaAlpha has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $13.92.

In other news, insider Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $106,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,927,330 shares in the company, valued at $39,138,402.10. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 12,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $161,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 402,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,910.38. This represents a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 515,100 shares of company stock valued at $6,060,195 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 29.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in MediaAlpha by 43.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MediaAlpha from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company’s platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

