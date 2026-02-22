Coca Cola Femsa (KOF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Coca Cola Femsa to post earnings of $1.95 per share and revenue of $4.4175 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Coca Cola Femsa Stock Performance

Coca Cola Femsa stock opened at $113.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Coca Cola Femsa has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $116.36.

Coca Cola Femsa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.9979 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Coca Cola Femsa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Coca Cola Femsa by 482.5% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Coca Cola Femsa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Coca Cola Femsa in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Coca Cola Femsa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.20.

About Coca Cola Femsa

Coca‑Cola FEMSA (NYSE: KOF) is a large multinational beverage bottler and distributor operating primarily in Mexico and across multiple markets in Latin America. As a principal franchise bottler for The Coca‑Cola Company, the firm is responsible for producing, packaging, marketing and distributing Coca‑Cola branded beverages and a wide range of nonalcoholic drinks to retail and foodservice customers throughout its territories.

The company’s product portfolio includes carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, sports and energy drinks, and other noncarbonated beverages.

