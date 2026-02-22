BWX Technologies (BWXT) to Release Earnings on Monday

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, February 23rd. Analysts expect BWX Technologies to post earnings of $0.91 per share and revenue of $837.4680 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, February 23, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $206.35 on Friday. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $84.21 and a 52-week high of $220.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BWXT. Zacks Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. CJS Securities raised BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial set a $205.00 price objective on BWX Technologies in a report on Friday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $2,032,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 177,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,097,756.44. This trade represents a 5.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc (NYSE: BWXT) is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company’s core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

