NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE) Board of Directors Announces Stock Buyback Program

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 19th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
NiCE Trading Up 5.5%
Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $117.69 on Friday. NiCE has a 12-month low of $94.65 and a 12-month high of $180.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96.
NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The technology company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.01. NiCE had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 20.78%.The business had revenue of $786.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. NiCE has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.850-11.050 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NiCE will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results slightly beat expectations and showed strength in cloud business (cloud revenue +14% Y/Y), driven by AI-related demand—this was the main catalyst cited for the upside. Zacks: NICE Q4 Earnings Beat
- Positive Sentiment: NiCE raised FY2026 EPS guidance to $10.85–$11.05, above Wall Street consensus, which supports a constructive longer‑term earnings outlook. FY2026 Guidance (press release/slide deck)
- Positive Sentiment: Board approved a $600 million share repurchase program (up to ~9.6% of shares outstanding), signaling management believes shares are undervalued and providing buyback-driven EPS support. RTT News: Buyback
- Positive Sentiment: Sell‑side support remains: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a “buy” and $155 price target, showing continued analyst conviction among some firms. Benzinga: Rosenblatt rating
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed overall—Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating with a $120 target, reflecting differing views on near‑term execution vs. long‑term opportunity. Benzinga: Wedbush rating
- Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings and the conference call-transcript are available for deeper read‑throughs of product traction, channel commentary and AI pipeline details. MSN: Q4 earnings call transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Q1 2026 guidance came in below Wall Street expectations (EPS $2.45–$2.55 vs. consensus ~2.76 and revenue guidance below consensus), creating near‑term execution uncertainty that could cap upside. Q1 Guidance (slide deck/press materials)
- Negative Sentiment: RBC trimmed its price target (from $175 to $150) despite keeping an outperform rating—this reduction tempers some upside expectations from peer analysts. The Fly: RBC target cut
NiCE Company Profile
NiCE Ltd is a global software provider specializing in solutions for customer engagement, financial crime prevention, public safety, workforce optimization and border security. Its product offerings include cloud-native and on-premises platforms that leverage advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and automation to help organizations enhance customer experiences, streamline operations and ensure regulatory compliance. NiCE’s portfolio addresses the needs of contact centers, financial institutions, government agencies and enterprises across a broad range of industries.
In customer engagement, NiCE delivers tools for omnichannel interaction management, real-time and historical analytics, workforce management, and quality management.
