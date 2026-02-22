NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE) Board of Directors Announces Stock Buyback Program

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 19th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $117.69 on Friday. NiCE has a 12-month low of $94.65 and a 12-month high of $180.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96.

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The technology company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.01. NiCE had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 20.78%.The business had revenue of $786.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. NiCE has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.850-11.050 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NiCE will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $148.00 price objective on NiCE in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of NiCE in a report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of NiCE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NiCE from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of NiCE from $154.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

NiCE Ltd is a global software provider specializing in solutions for customer engagement, financial crime prevention, public safety, workforce optimization and border security. Its product offerings include cloud-native and on-premises platforms that leverage advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and automation to help organizations enhance customer experiences, streamline operations and ensure regulatory compliance. NiCE’s portfolio addresses the needs of contact centers, financial institutions, government agencies and enterprises across a broad range of industries.

In customer engagement, NiCE delivers tools for omnichannel interaction management, real-time and historical analytics, workforce management, and quality management.

