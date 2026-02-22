Clarivate (CLVT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Clarivate to post earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $604.7930 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $1.76 on Friday. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50.

In other Clarivate news, insider Bar Veinstein sold 309,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $1,159,033.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 848,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,553.14. This trade represents a 26.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.70.

Clarivate plc is a global information and analytics company that provides insights and workflow solutions to accelerate the pace of innovation. The company delivers proprietary data, analytics, and expertise to support research and development in the life sciences, intellectual property management, academic institutions, government agencies, and corporations. Its core offerings include citation and patent databases, drug pipeline analytics, trademark research tools, regulatory compliance solutions, and market intelligence platforms.

Originally part of Thomson Reuters’ Intellectual Property & Science division, Clarivate was established as an independent entity in 2016 following a spin-off transaction.

