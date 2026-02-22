Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATXS. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Astria Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital downgraded Astria Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th.

Shares of Astria Therapeutics stock opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $718.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.74. Astria Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $13.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATXS. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 10,311.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 22.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to the development of innovative immunotherapies for oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company leverages proprietary cell engineering platforms to create next‐generation agents that engage T cells and natural killer (NK) cells, with the goal of directing potent and specific immune responses against tumor‐associated antigens or diseased tissues.

Astria’s pipeline encompasses multiple therapeutic candidates across both hematologic and solid tumor indications, as well as autoimmune disorders.

