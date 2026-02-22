Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 target price on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.16.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.2%

MRVL opened at $79.48 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $109.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.97.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $465,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,427.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3,922.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.