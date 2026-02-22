Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4,481.14.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSU shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$5,600.00 to C$4,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$5,850.00 to C$4,500.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$5,250.00 to C$4,300.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Constellation Software to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Constellation Software from C$4,500.00 to C$3,200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

Constellation Software Dividend Announcement

TSE CSU opened at C$2,486.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2,882.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3,548.57. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of C$2,196.00 and a 12-month high of C$5,300.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.74, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 12th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is 12.35%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software is an international provider of market-leading software and services to a number of industries. Our mission is to acquire, manage and build market-leading software businesses that develop specialized, mission-critical software solutions to address the specific needs of our particular industries. Our company was founded in 1995 to assemble a portfolio of vertical market software companies that have the potential to be leaders in their particular market. Since then, we have grown rapidly through a combination of acquisitions and organic growth, and established a strong constellation of companies with a large, diverse customer base.

