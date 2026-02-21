YieldMax Innovation Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:OARK) Trading 0.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

YieldMax Innovation Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:OARK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.47 and last traded at $32.47. Approximately 10,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 17,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.44.
YieldMax Innovation Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average of $40.17.
YieldMax Innovation Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2382 per share. This represents a yield of 3,653.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th.
About YieldMax Innovation Option Income Strategy ETF
The YieldMax ARKK Option Income Strategy ETF (OARK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. OARK was launched on Nov 22, 2022 and is managed by YieldMax.
