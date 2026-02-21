YieldMax Innovation Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:OARK) Trading 0.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

YieldMax Innovation Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:OARK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.47 and last traded at $32.47. Approximately 10,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 17,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.44.

YieldMax Innovation Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average of $40.17.

YieldMax Innovation Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2382 per share. This represents a yield of 3,653.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax Innovation Option Income Strategy ETF

About YieldMax Innovation Option Income Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in YieldMax Innovation Option Income Strategy ETF stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in YieldMax Innovation Option Income Strategy ETF ( NYSEARCA:OARK Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of YieldMax Innovation Option Income Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The YieldMax ARKK Option Income Strategy ETF (OARK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. OARK was launched on Nov 22, 2022 and is managed by YieldMax.

