iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:ISVL) Stock Price Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:ISVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.90 and last traded at $52.24. Approximately 18,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 156,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.27.

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000.

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (ISVL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of small-cap value companies selected by a combination of technical and fundamental factors and also weighted by market-cap. ISVL was launched on Mar 23, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

