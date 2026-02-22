David George Watkinson Purchases 188,500 Shares of Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Stock

Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Get Free Report) Director David George Watkinson acquired 188,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$18,850.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,922,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$192,250. The trade was a 10.87% increase in their position.

David George Watkinson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Emergent Metals alerts:

On Thursday, February 5th, David George Watkinson bought 11,500 shares of Emergent Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,150.00.

Emergent Metals Price Performance

Shares of CVE EMR remained flat at C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 168,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,325. The firm has a market cap of C$4.92 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05. Emergent Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.03 and a 12-month high of C$0.13.

Emergent Metals Company Profile

Emergent Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, base, and other mineral deposits. The company was formerly known as Emgold Mining Corporation and changed its name to Emergent Metals Corp. in March 2022. Emergent Metals Corp. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.