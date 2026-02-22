Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in First Solar stock on January 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.
Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.
First Solar Stock Up 3.7%
Shares of First Solar stock traded up $8.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,803,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,875. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $116.56 and a one year high of $285.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.91.
First Solar News Summary
- Positive Sentiment: Supreme Court struck down the administration’s proposed “reciprocal” tariffs, removing a major policy overhang that could have increased costs or disrupted supply chains for U.S. solar projects and module makers — a clear near-term positive for First Solar’s domestic project economics and project pipeline. First Solar surges after Supreme Court strikes down Trump’s ‘reciprocal’ tariffs
- Positive Sentiment: First Solar secured a $1.5B five-year senior unsecured revolving credit facility, improving liquidity and financial flexibility to fund plant ramp, working capital and project development. That reduces financing risk around expansion plans. First Solar Secures $1.5 Billion Revolving Credit Facility
- Positive Sentiment: Company expansion and tax-credit activity — including a new ~$1.1B Louisiana plant and a recent tax-credit sale — are cited as lifting the outlook, supporting revenue visibility as First Solar scales U.S. manufacturing. First Solar to Release Q4 Earnings: What’s in Store for the Stock?
- Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming Q4 earnings are a near-term catalyst — results and guidance will be watched for margins, demand trends and any commentary on U.S. vs. Asia supply mix. Investors should expect volatility around the print. First Solar to Release Q4 Earnings: What’s in Store for the Stock?
- Neutral Sentiment: Heightened retail/investor attention (Zacks/Yahoo coverage) is drawing flows and may amplify intraday moves, but it doesn’t change fundamentals by itself. First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector data: Array Technologies’ rebound highlights strong U.S. solar demand and backlog, which can be a tailwind for installers and module suppliers (indirect for FSLR). Array Technologies Legacy Operations Regain Momentum on Volume Surge?
- Negative Sentiment: Competition from low-cost Asian output remains a structural headwind mentioned in previews; margins and ASP pressure could reappear if global oversupply intensifies despite the tariff ruling. First Solar to Release Q4 Earnings: What’s in Store for the Stock?
- Negative Sentiment: Recent intraday weakness reported in coverage and odd/unclear short-interest reporting suggest potential for near-term volatility and noisy price action; monitor volume and updates. First Solar (FSLR) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FSLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on First Solar from $278.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $269.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.61.
Institutional Trading of First Solar
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.
About Representative Cisneros
Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.
Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.
Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.
About First Solar
First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.
Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.
