Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in First Solar stock on January 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Solar alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

First Solar Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of First Solar stock traded up $8.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,803,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,875. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $116.56 and a one year high of $285.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.91.

First Solar News Summary

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

FSLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on First Solar from $278.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $269.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.61.

View Our Latest Report on FSLR

Institutional Trading of First Solar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.