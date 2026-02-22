Liberty Silver (OTCMKTS:BHLL) versus Foremost Clean Energy (NASDAQ:FMST) Financial Review

Foremost Clean Energy (NASDAQ:FMST – Get Free Report) and Liberty Silver (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Foremost Clean Energy and Liberty Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foremost Clean Energy N/A -16.43% -15.15% Liberty Silver N/A N/A -39.02%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Foremost Clean Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Liberty Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Liberty Silver shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foremost Clean Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00 Liberty Silver 0 1 0 1 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Foremost Clean Energy and Liberty Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

This table compares Foremost Clean Energy and Liberty Silver”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foremost Clean Energy N/A N/A -$2.60 million ($0.33) -6.94 Liberty Silver N/A N/A -$25.34 million ($0.04) -4.05

Foremost Clean Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Foremost Clean Energy has a beta of 6.33, meaning that its share price is 533% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Silver has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Liberty Silver beats Foremost Clean Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Foremost Clean Energy

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. engages in uranium and lithium exploration. Its uranium properties include the Eastern Athabasca and Blue Sky projects. The firm also maintains a secondary portfolio of lithium projects including Zoro, Jean Lake, Peg North, Grass River, and Jol. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segments. The company was founded on July 7, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Liberty Silver

mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp. in September 2017. Bunker Hill Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

