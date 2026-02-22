BTGO (NYSE:BTGO) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BTGO (NYSE:BTGO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of BTGO in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BTGO in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on BTGO in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Clear Str upgraded BTGO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on BTGO in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.05.

NYSE:BTGO opened at $10.49 on Friday. BTGO has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

In related news, CFO Edward Reginelli sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $753,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 539,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,022,860. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Peter Horowitz sold 116,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $1,941,957.18. Following the sale, the insider owned 311,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,115.32. This trade represents a 27.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 436,007 shares of company stock valued at $7,298,757.

Positive Sentiment: BitGo and Figure completed the first blockchain‑native equity trades on Figure’s Alternative Trading System, marking a practical milestone for tokenized equities that leverages BitGo’s regulated custody infrastructure — a product win that supports future institutional revenue opportunities. Article Title

BitGo and Figure completed the first blockchain‑native equity trades on Figure’s Alternative Trading System, marking a practical milestone for tokenized equities that leverages BitGo’s regulated custody infrastructure — a product win that supports future institutional revenue opportunities. Positive Sentiment: BitGo was named the issuer and primary custodian of FYUSD, a U.S. dollar‑backed stablecoin aimed at institutional use in Asian markets — an expansion that could broaden custody and issuance revenue and deepen BitGo’s role in international stablecoin markets. Article Title

BitGo was named the issuer and primary custodian of FYUSD, a U.S. dollar‑backed stablecoin aimed at institutional use in Asian markets — an expansion that could broaden custody and issuance revenue and deepen BitGo’s role in international stablecoin markets. Positive Sentiment: Multiple major brokerages and research firms initiated coverage or began reporting on BTGO (including Deutsche Bank, Citi, Goldman Sachs, Canaccord, Mizuho, Rosenblatt, Wedbush, Compass Point, Craig Hallum), increasing analyst attention and investor visibility — typically supportive for trading liquidity and valuation discovery. Article Title

Multiple major brokerages and research firms initiated coverage or began reporting on BTGO (including Deutsche Bank, Citi, Goldman Sachs, Canaccord, Mizuho, Rosenblatt, Wedbush, Compass Point, Craig Hallum), increasing analyst attention and investor visibility — typically supportive for trading liquidity and valuation discovery. Positive Sentiment: Clear Str LLC upgraded BTGO to a “strong‑buy,” which could attract buyer interest from institutions that follow or mirror that shop’s coverage. Article Title

Clear Str LLC upgraded BTGO to a “strong‑buy,” which could attract buyer interest from institutions that follow or mirror that shop’s coverage. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded BTGO to a “hold” — an improvement in coverage but less bullish than a buy/strong‑buy rating; may have mixed impact compared with other more positive broker notes. Article Title

BitGo Holdings Inc is the digital asset infrastructure company delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, stablecoins and settlement services from regulated cold storage. BitGo Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

