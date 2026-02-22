Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WAY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Waystar from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Waystar from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Waystar from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Waystar from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho set a $42.00 price target on shares of Waystar in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.19.

Shares of NASDAQ WAY opened at $25.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 1.41. Waystar has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $303.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.72 million. Waystar had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Waystar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.590-1.680 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waystar will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waystar news, CTO Christopher L. Schremser sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $262,225.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 422,371 shares in the company, valued at $12,844,302.11. The trade was a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric L. (Ric) Sinclair III sold 40,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $1,209,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 474,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,282,766.08. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 61,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,380 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Waystar by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waystar in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Waystar by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 22,364 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waystar by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after purchasing an additional 88,256 shares during the period.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) is a leading provider of cloud-based revenue cycle management and payment solutions for healthcare organizations. The company’s unified platform streamlines the entire financial continuum of patient care, from eligibility verification and claim submission to payment reconciliation and patient billing. By automating key processes and improving claim accuracy, Waystar helps providers reduce administrative overhead, accelerate cash flow and enhance overall revenue performance.

At the core of Waystar’s offering is a SaaS-based architecture that integrates seamlessly with existing electronic health record (EHR) systems and payer networks.

