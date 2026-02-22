CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in CSW Industrials stock on January 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

CSW traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $312.21. 109,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,365. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.45 and a 12-month high of $338.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $306.80 and a 200-day moving average of $275.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 0.83.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

CSW Industrials ( NYSE:CSW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.51). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $232.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.36 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 14.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on CSW Industrials from $333.00 to $307.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.64, for a total value of $328,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,526 shares in the company, valued at $20,548,544.64. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.02, for a total value of $158,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,449. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 7,866 shares of company stock worth $2,389,823 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company’s offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

