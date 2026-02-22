United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $44.50 to $43.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.89.

United Dominion Realty Trust stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.48. United Dominion Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 12th. United Dominion Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE: UDR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of multifamily apartment communities. The company’s core focus is on Class A and Class A–plus residential properties, offering a diverse portfolio designed to meet the evolving needs of renters. UDR employs a full-service management platform to oversee daily operations, property maintenance, leasing, and resident services, ensuring consistency and quality across its holdings.

UDR’s business activities encompass ground-up development, strategic property redevelopment, and selective acquisitions.

