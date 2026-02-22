Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cimpress in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Cimpress from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cimpress currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $72.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.87. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $82.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.27 and a beta of 1.75.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.34. Cimpress had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.64 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cimpress will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 58,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cimpress by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cimpress by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cimpress by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised multi‑year outlooks — FY2026 EPS to $3.51 (from $3.24), FY2027 EPS to $3.99 (from $3.57) and FY2028 EPS to $4.08 (from $3.74), signaling stronger medium/longer‑term profit expectations. MarketBeat Report

Zacks raised multi‑year outlooks — FY2026 EPS to $3.51 (from $3.24), FY2027 EPS to $3.99 (from $3.57) and FY2028 EPS to $4.08 (from $3.74), signaling stronger medium/longer‑term profit expectations. Positive Sentiment: Zacks lifted several quarterly forecasts that support the longer‑term view — Q3 2027 to $0.66 (from $0.55), Q4 2027 to $1.58 (from $1.27) and Q2 2028 to $1.93 (from $1.45). MarketBeat Report

Zacks lifted several quarterly forecasts that support the longer‑term view — Q3 2027 to $0.66 (from $0.55), Q4 2027 to $1.58 (from $1.27) and Q2 2028 to $1.93 (from $1.45). Neutral Sentiment: Zacks retains a “Strong‑Buy” rating on CMPR, so analyst sentiment remains positive overall despite mixed quarter‑by‑quarter shifts. MarketBeat Report

Zacks retains a “Strong‑Buy” rating on CMPR, so analyst sentiment remains positive overall despite mixed quarter‑by‑quarter shifts. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data in the release shows zero reported short shares (likely a reporting artifact), so there’s no clear short‑pressure signal from this data point. MarketBeat Report

Short‑interest data in the release shows zero reported short shares (likely a reporting artifact), so there’s no clear short‑pressure signal from this data point. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut near‑term quarterly forecasts — Q1 2028 to $0.27 (from $0.66), Q3 2026 to $0.20 (from $0.29), and trimmed Q4 2026 slightly to $1.05 (from $1.09), which may drive near‑term disappointment if investors focus on the upcoming quarters. MarketBeat Report

Cimpress NV is a global leader in mass customization and web-to-print services, offering businesses and consumers an online platform to design, order and personalize printed marketing materials and promotional products. As the parent company of Vistaprint and a portfolio of regional print service providers, Cimpress leverages proprietary technology to connect millions of small- and medium-sized customers with a network of manufacturing facilities around the world. Its product range spans business cards, brochures, signage, labels, apparel, packaging and a variety of bespoke merchandise.

The company traces its roots to Vistaprint, founded in 1995 by Robert W.

