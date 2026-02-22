IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

IBEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings lowered IBEX from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on IBEX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

IBEX stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.46. The company has a market cap of $396.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.64. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $164.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.48 million. IBEX had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 7.35%.

In other IBEX news, insider Michael Joseph Darwal sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $58,066.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,631.30. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Joseph Inson sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $91,892.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,469 shares in the company, valued at $960,865.62. This represents a 8.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 10,287 shares of company stock valued at $327,739 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of IBEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in IBEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IBEX by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBEX Holdings, Inc is a global business process outsourcing (BPO) company that specializes in customer experience solutions for a range of industries, including telecommunications, cable, technology, financial services and e-commerce. The company’s core offerings encompass multichannel customer support delivered via voice, email, chat, social media and digital self-service platforms. In addition to front-line contact center services, IBEX provides back-office processing, order management, technical troubleshooting and analytics-driven insights to help clients optimize operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Beyond traditional contact center operations, IBEX has built a proprietary technology stack designed to integrate real-time data analytics, workforce management and quality assurance.

