Colony Bankcorp (NYSE:CBAN) Trading Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBAN) fell 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.91 and last traded at $20.16. 199,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 112,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

CBAN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $431.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.65.

Colony Bankcorp (NYSE:CBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.85%.The firm had revenue of $27.27 million for the quarter.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Baxley, Georgia, that operates through its primary subsidiary, The Colony Bank. The company's core focus is on delivering community banking services tailored to individuals, small businesses and agricultural customers throughout Georgia and Florida. Colony Bankcorp's structure supports a full suite of deposit and lending solutions designed to meet the needs of local markets.

The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

