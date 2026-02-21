Syncona (LON:SYNC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Syncona (LON:SYNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.41 and traded as high as GBX 100.80. Syncona shares last traded at GBX 99, with a volume of 629,271 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 189 target price on shares of Syncona in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syncona has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 189.

Syncona Stock Performance

Syncona Company Profile

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 97.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 97.41. The firm has a market cap of £602.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.26.



Syncona’s purpose is to invest to extend and enhance human life. We do this by creating, building and scaling companies to deliver transformational treatments to patients in areas of high unmet need. We aim to build and maintain a diversified portfolio of 20-25 globally leading life science businesses, across development stage, modality and therapeutic area, for the benefit of all our stakeholders. We focus on developing treatments that deliver patient impact by working in close partnership with world-class academic founders and experienced management teams.

