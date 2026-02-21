EFTY (NASDAQ:EFTY) Trading Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

EFTY (NASDAQ:EFTY – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $15.02. 2,586,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

Etoiles Capital Group Co, Ltd is a financial services firm. The Company provides comprehensive financial advisory, capital markets services and integrated solutions including corporate financing, initial public offering consulting and investor relations. Etoiles Capital Group Co, Ltd is based in HONG KONG.

