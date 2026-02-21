Luceco (LON:LUCE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 134.50 and traded as high as GBX 186.80. Luceco shares last traded at GBX 185.80, with a volume of 213,694 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on LUCE. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Luceco from GBX 165 to GBX 175 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 price target on shares of Luceco in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 182.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 144.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 134.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91. The company has a market capitalization of £274.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes wiring accessories and LED lighting and portable power products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers wiring accessories, including switches and sockets, circuit protection products, outdoor wiring devices, junction boxes, cable management products, and commercial power and accessories under the British General and Nexus brands. The company also provides LED lighting products, such as residential and commercial, interior and exterior, mains and solar, and work and site lighting products under the Luceco, Kingfisher Lighting, and DW Windsor brand names; and portable power products comprising electric vehicle chargers, extension leads, cable reels, and adapters and accessories under the Masterplug, Ross, and Sync EV brands.

