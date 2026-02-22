Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Semtech stock on January 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Semtech Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC traded up $1.81 on Friday, reaching $86.77. 1,043,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,229. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.75. Semtech Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $92.50. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Semtech

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $266.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.36 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 2.77%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Semtech has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.460 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Corporation will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the third quarter worth $41,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Semtech by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 65.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 1,745.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 68,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,301,632. This trade represents a 12.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Michael Fischer sold 1,034 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $78,067.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $215,703.50. This represents a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 26,967 shares of company stock worth $2,236,108 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Semtech from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Semtech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.21.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms. The company’s products address a broad range of applications in the Internet of Things (IoT), data center and telecom, industrial, home automation, automotive, and aerospace markets. Semtech’s portfolio includes power management, signal integrity, protection devices, wireless and sensing technologies that enable smarter, more connected systems worldwide.

A core offering from Semtech is its LoRa® technology, a low-power, long-range wireless communication platform that has become a de facto standard for global IoT deployments.

