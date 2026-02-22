TransEnterix (TRXDW) & The Competition Financial Survey

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.2% of TransEnterix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of TransEnterix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

TransEnterix has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransEnterix’s rivals have a beta of 1.76, meaning that their average stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TransEnterix and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransEnterix -2,149.15% -83.74% -64.94% TransEnterix Competitors -672.41% -133.75% -59.01%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TransEnterix $8.53 million -$154.20 million -0.04 TransEnterix Competitors $59.54 million -$32.15 million 4.35

This table compares TransEnterix and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TransEnterix’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than TransEnterix. TransEnterix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

TransEnterix rivals beat TransEnterix on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

TransEnterix Company Profile

TransEnterix, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe. It also develops SurgiBot System, a single-port system robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform.. TransEnterix, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

