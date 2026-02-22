DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in DoorDash stock on January 28th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Shares of DASH traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.29. 7,759,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,026,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 2.04. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.40 and a 52 week high of $285.50. The company has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a PE ratio of 83.16 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.11.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.10). DoorDash had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 6.82%.The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Robust growth and guidance — Q4 revenue of $3.96B (+~38% Y/Y) and a 32% jump in orders underpin optimism that delivery demand and new verticals will sustain growth. Zacks: Q4 Earnings

Robust growth and guidance — Q4 revenue of $3.96B (+~38% Y/Y) and a 32% jump in orders underpin optimism that delivery demand and new verticals will sustain growth. Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness persists — Truist raised its target to $340 (buy) and Bank of America lifted its target to $272; several analysts still see double‑digit upside on the guidance update. Benzinga: Analyst Moves

Analyst bullishness persists — Truist raised its target to $340 (buy) and Bank of America lifted its target to $272; several analysts still see double‑digit upside on the guidance update. Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying and rebound thesis — MarketBeat highlights sustained institutional accumulation and a technical rebound setup tied to increased FY26 spending to accelerate growth. MarketBeat: Rebound Signal

Institutional buying and rebound thesis — MarketBeat highlights sustained institutional accumulation and a technical rebound setup tied to increased FY26 spending to accelerate growth. Positive Sentiment: Unusual bullish options flow — Traders bought ~34,908 call contracts on Friday (≈+101% vs. typical daily volume), signaling speculative bullish positioning that can amplify short‑term upside.

Unusual bullish options flow — Traders bought ~34,908 call contracts on Friday (≈+101% vs. typical daily volume), signaling speculative bullish positioning that can amplify short‑term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Retail promotions — DoorDash gift‑card deals are running (15% off), which can support order activity but has limited strategic impact. Android Authority: Gift Card Deal

Retail promotions — DoorDash gift‑card deals are running (15% off), which can support order activity but has limited strategic impact. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest reporting appears anomalous (entries show zero/NaN), so there’s no meaningful short squeeze signal from the provided short‑interest data.

Short‑interest reporting appears anomalous (entries show zero/NaN), so there’s no meaningful short squeeze signal from the provided short‑interest data. Negative Sentiment: Earnings & guidance concerns — Q4 EPS missed ( $0.48 vs. $0.58 est.) and revenue slightly missed consensus; the company flagged rising costs and storm impacts that produced a weaker near‑term profit outlook. Seeking Alpha: Investment Intensity

Earnings & guidance concerns — Q4 EPS missed ( $0.48 vs. $0.58 est.) and revenue slightly missed consensus; the company flagged rising costs and storm impacts that produced a weaker near‑term profit outlook. Negative Sentiment: Analyst target cuts — Several firms trimmed price targets (Cantor Fitzgerald, Needham, DA Davidson, Citizens Jmp reduced their targets), reflecting concern that increased spending will compress near‑term margins even as growth continues. Benzinga: Price Target Moves

Analyst target cuts — Several firms trimmed price targets (Cantor Fitzgerald, Needham, DA Davidson, Citizens Jmp reduced their targets), reflecting concern that increased spending will compress near‑term margins even as growth continues. Negative Sentiment: Margin and investment scrutiny — Commentators and some analysts warn that the intensified investment cycle (tech, marketing, new verticals) could weigh on profitability before benefits materialize. CNBC: Investment Cycle

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenland Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 637.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,376 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,951,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,711,000 after buying an additional 223,188 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,169,000. Williamson Legacy Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total value of $7,037,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 874,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,044,674.10. The trade was a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $9,312,228.70. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 315,725 shares of company stock worth $67,969,184. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DASH. Wolfe Research set a $270.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on DoorDash from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on DoorDash from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.89.

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

