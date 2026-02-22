Head to Head Contrast: BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) vs. Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG)

BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) and Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

BingEx has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynagas LNG Partners has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BingEx and Dynagas LNG Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BingEx -5.04% -1.13% -0.72% Dynagas LNG Partners 37.92% 15.62% 7.01%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BingEx 1 0 1 0 2.00 Dynagas LNG Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BingEx and Dynagas LNG Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

BingEx currently has a consensus price target of $4.70, indicating a potential upside of 82.17%. Given BingEx’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BingEx is more favorable than Dynagas LNG Partners.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BingEx and Dynagas LNG Partners”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BingEx $4.02 billion 0.04 -$20.07 million ($0.01) -258.00 Dynagas LNG Partners $156.40 million 0.96 $51.55 million $1.28 3.18

Dynagas LNG Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BingEx. BingEx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynagas LNG Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dynagas LNG Partners beats BingEx on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BingEx

BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

