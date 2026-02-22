Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in DoorDash stock on January 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.29. 7,759,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,026,380. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.40 and a 52 week high of $285.50. The stock has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.16 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.67 and its 200-day moving average is $231.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.10). DoorDash had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 6.82%.The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DASH. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $280.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DoorDash from $251.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on DoorDash from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 284.0% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in DoorDash by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.59, for a total value of $3,068,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 874,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,838,256.70. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total transaction of $218,797.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 208,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,837,757.68. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 315,725 shares of company stock worth $67,969,184 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting DoorDash

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Positive Sentiment: Robust growth and guidance — Q4 revenue of $3.96B (+~38% Y/Y) and a 32% jump in orders underpin optimism that delivery demand and new verticals will sustain growth. Zacks: Q4 Earnings

Robust growth and guidance — Q4 revenue of $3.96B (+~38% Y/Y) and a 32% jump in orders underpin optimism that delivery demand and new verticals will sustain growth. Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness persists — Truist raised its target to $340 (buy) and Bank of America lifted its target to $272; several analysts still see double‑digit upside on the guidance update. Benzinga: Analyst Moves

Analyst bullishness persists — Truist raised its target to $340 (buy) and Bank of America lifted its target to $272; several analysts still see double‑digit upside on the guidance update. Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying and rebound thesis — MarketBeat highlights sustained institutional accumulation and a technical rebound setup tied to increased FY26 spending to accelerate growth. MarketBeat: Rebound Signal

Institutional buying and rebound thesis — MarketBeat highlights sustained institutional accumulation and a technical rebound setup tied to increased FY26 spending to accelerate growth. Positive Sentiment: Unusual bullish options flow — Traders bought ~34,908 call contracts on Friday (≈+101% vs. typical daily volume), signaling speculative bullish positioning that can amplify short‑term upside.

Unusual bullish options flow — Traders bought ~34,908 call contracts on Friday (≈+101% vs. typical daily volume), signaling speculative bullish positioning that can amplify short‑term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Retail promotions — DoorDash gift‑card deals are running (15% off), which can support order activity but has limited strategic impact. Android Authority: Gift Card Deal

Retail promotions — DoorDash gift‑card deals are running (15% off), which can support order activity but has limited strategic impact. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest reporting appears anomalous (entries show zero/NaN), so there’s no meaningful short squeeze signal from the provided short‑interest data.

Short‑interest reporting appears anomalous (entries show zero/NaN), so there’s no meaningful short squeeze signal from the provided short‑interest data. Negative Sentiment: Earnings & guidance concerns — Q4 EPS missed ( $0.48 vs. $0.58 est.) and revenue slightly missed consensus; the company flagged rising costs and storm impacts that produced a weaker near‑term profit outlook. Seeking Alpha: Investment Intensity

Earnings & guidance concerns — Q4 EPS missed ( $0.48 vs. $0.58 est.) and revenue slightly missed consensus; the company flagged rising costs and storm impacts that produced a weaker near‑term profit outlook. Negative Sentiment: Analyst target cuts — Several firms trimmed price targets (Cantor Fitzgerald, Needham, DA Davidson, Citizens Jmp reduced their targets), reflecting concern that increased spending will compress near‑term margins even as growth continues. Benzinga: Price Target Moves

Analyst target cuts — Several firms trimmed price targets (Cantor Fitzgerald, Needham, DA Davidson, Citizens Jmp reduced their targets), reflecting concern that increased spending will compress near‑term margins even as growth continues. Negative Sentiment: Margin and investment scrutiny — Commentators and some analysts warn that the intensified investment cycle (tech, marketing, new verticals) could weigh on profitability before benefits materialize. CNBC: Investment Cycle

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

Further Reading

