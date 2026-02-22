Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Host Hotels & Resorts stock on January 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.6%

HST traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.40. 17,518,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,916,820. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.110 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 9,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $167,818.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 659,841 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,263.27. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Evercore downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 234.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Host Hotels & Resorts this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sold two Four Seasons resorts for $1.1B, generating an ~11% unlevered IRR and a 14.9x EBITDA multiple; management says proceeds bolster the balance sheet and will support dividends, buybacks and reinvestment. Read More.

Sold two Four Seasons resorts for $1.1B, generating an ~11% unlevered IRR and a 14.9x EBITDA multiple; management says proceeds bolster the balance sheet and will support dividends, buybacks and reinvestment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue and FFO metrics beat estimates (revenues $1.60B, Adj. FFO/FFO up year-over-year) and RevPAR rose — evidence of continued leisure demand and pricing power, which supports the REIT’s operating outlook. Read More.

Q4 revenue and FFO metrics beat estimates (revenues $1.60B, Adj. FFO/FFO up year-over-year) and RevPAR rose — evidence of continued leisure demand and pricing power, which supports the REIT’s operating outlook. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management issued FY‑2026 guidance (EPS $2.03–$2.11; comparable Total RevPAR growth 2.5–4.0%) and an updated investor presentation that highlights planned capital allocation (capital expenditures, transformational programs) and potential capital returns — a catalyst for investors focused on yield and buybacks. Read More.

Management issued FY‑2026 guidance (EPS $2.03–$2.11; comparable Total RevPAR growth 2.5–4.0%) and an updated investor presentation that highlights planned capital allocation (capital expenditures, transformational programs) and potential capital returns — a catalyst for investors focused on yield and buybacks. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Board authorized a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 (announced Feb. 18) and Host still has sizable repurchase capacity (management noted ~$480M remaining), reinforcing shareholder-return optionality. Read More.

Board authorized a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 (announced Feb. 18) and Host still has sizable repurchase capacity (management noted ~$480M remaining), reinforcing shareholder-return optionality. Read More. Positive Sentiment: J.P. Morgan raised its price target from $20.00 to $21.00 (neutral rating) — a small analyst upgrade that can support sentiment around the shares. Read More.

J.P. Morgan raised its price target from $20.00 to $21.00 (neutral rating) — a small analyst upgrade that can support sentiment around the shares. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company provided an updated investor presentation and supplemental Q4 materials for deeper detail on markets, capex and the condo development adjacent to the Orlando Four Seasons — useful for modeling but not an immediate earnings surprise. Read More.

Company provided an updated investor presentation and supplemental Q4 materials for deeper detail on markets, capex and the condo development adjacent to the Orlando Four Seasons — useful for modeling but not an immediate earnings surprise. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest update in feeds appears erroneous (reported as 0 shares); no clear short squeeze signal — treat that data with caution.

Short-interest update in feeds appears erroneous (reported as 0 shares); no clear short squeeze signal — treat that data with caution. Negative Sentiment: Q4 GAAP EPS missed consensus ($0.20 vs. ~$0.47 expected), which explains some investor caution despite the revenue/FFO beat; an EPS miss can weigh on near‑term sentiment. Read More.

Q4 GAAP EPS missed consensus ($0.20 vs. ~$0.47 expected), which explains some investor caution despite the revenue/FFO beat; an EPS miss can weigh on near‑term sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Margins showed pressure (comparable hotel EBITDA and operating profit margin trends), and management’s 2026 RevPAR growth guide is modest vs. 2025 — investors may view that as a signal of slower top‑line leverage going forward. Read More.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company’s portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company’s holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

