Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Medpace stock on January 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Medpace Price Performance

Medpace stock traded up $7.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $453.77. 394,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,327. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.05 and a 12-month high of $628.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $556.01 and its 200-day moving average is $538.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $708.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.53 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 118.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MEDP. Mizuho set a $582.00 price target on Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Medpace from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medpace from $555.00 to $539.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $483.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Medpace by 64.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 59,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.78, for a total transaction of $35,874,214.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 774,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,787,603.56. This trade represents a 7.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.15, for a total transaction of $12,183,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,751,625. The trade was a 42.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 201,745 shares of company stock worth $122,369,738 in the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP) is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace’s core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

