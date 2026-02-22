Range Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:RANG) vs. Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK) Head to Head Survey

Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK – Get Free Report) and Range Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:RANG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kodiak AI and Range Capital Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak AI 1 1 4 1 2.71 Range Capital Acquisition 1 0 0 0 1.00

Kodiak AI presently has a consensus price target of $15.90, suggesting a potential upside of 84.67%. Given Kodiak AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kodiak AI is more favorable than Range Capital Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak AI N/A -70.69% -5.32% Range Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Kodiak AI and Range Capital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

72.9% of Kodiak AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kodiak AI and Range Capital Acquisition”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak AI $16.45 million 94.84 $25.99 million ($0.34) -25.32 Range Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kodiak AI has higher revenue and earnings than Range Capital Acquisition.

Summary

Kodiak AI beats Range Capital Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kodiak AI

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to as our initial business combination. Our only activities since inception have been organizational activities and those necessary to prepare for this offering. We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target. Our team has a history of executing transactions in multiple geographies and under varying economic and financial market conditions. Although we may pursue an acquisition in a number of industries or geographies, we intend to capitalize on the broader Ares platform where we believe a combination of our relationships, knowledge and experience across industries can effect a positive transformation or augmentation of an existing business. Our sponsor is an affiliate of Ares, a leading global alternative investment adviser. Given Ares’ investment capabilities, we believe our team has the required investment, operational, due diligence and capital raising resources to effect a business combination with an attractive target and to position it for long-term success in the public markets. While we may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry or sector, geography, or stage of its corporate evolution, we intend to focus our search in North America, Europe or Asia. We will pursue an initial business combination with an established business with scale, attractive growth prospects and sustainable competitive advantages. We believe there is a large universe of such businesses that could benefit from a public listing, and that we will be able to offer a differentiated and compelling value proposition to them. Our executive offices are located at 245 Park Avenue, 44th Floor, New York, New York.

About Range Capital Acquisition

Range Capital Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on July 24, 2024 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

