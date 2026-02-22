Contrasting Everbright Digital (NASDAQ:EDHL) and Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY)

Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) and Everbright Digital (NASDAQ:EDHL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lendway and Everbright Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lendway 1 0 0 0 1.00 Everbright Digital 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.6% of Lendway shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Lendway shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lendway -9.15% -34.26% -4.34% Everbright Digital N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lendway and Everbright Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Lendway and Everbright Digital”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lendway $37.77 million 0.25 -$5.74 million ($2.44) -2.20 Everbright Digital $2.04 million 2.32 $380,000.00 N/A N/A

Everbright Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lendway.

Summary

Everbright Digital beats Lendway on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lendway

Lendway, Inc. operates as a specialty agricultural and finance company focusing on making and managing its agricultural investments in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates FarmlandCredit.com, a non-bank lending business that seeks to purchase existing loans and/or originate and fund new loans domestically. The company was formerly known as Insignia Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Lendway, Inc. in August 2023. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Everbright Digital

We are an integrated marketing solutions provider in Hong Kong that is deeply involved in the metaverse and related technologies, and are committed to providing one-stop digital marketing services to support businesses through every stage of their development. Under the all-in-one service, our revenue is generated by providing tailored marketing solutions that address the specific needs of our clients in the context of the ever-developing nature of new forms of media. Operating in the digital marketing solutions industry, our comprehensive range of digital marketing solutions to our clients includes, but is not limited to, metaverse stimulation, virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) design and creation, creative event planning and management, IP character creation and social media marketing. Unlike firms which provide traditional marketing solutions with boilerplate design and marketing plans, we tailor our marketing solutions based on our clients’ needs, and work together with them to implement our customized design and execute marketing plan for their target customers. We also take a hands-on approach to develop a custom metaverse solution for our clients by directly collaborating with suppliers on the design and implementation. We also take a hands-on approach to develop a custom metaverse solution for our clients by directly collaborating with suppliers on the design and implementation. We lead the strategic design and conceptualization of these offerings, determining key objectives, target audience, and the desired level of immersion and integration between the virtual and physical realms. We also identify the essential features to be included in the metaverse solution and provide guidelines to our suppliers, who then handle the technical execution. This involves building the 3D virtual environments, developing the augmented reality components, testing the final products to identify and address any technical issues, and optimizing the performance and stability of the complete solution. We have experienced robust growth. We serve customers ranging from small and medium-sized businesses to sizeable regional conglomerates. Since the commencement of our business operations in 2021 through our subsidiary, HKUML, we have worked with over 20 corporate customers from a diverse array of industries, including real estate developers, concert organizers, and public charitable organizations to serve both their domestic and overseas customers. According to the China Insights Consultancy Report, the market in which we operate, namely Hong Kong’s digital marketing solution market, is highly fragmented and competitive, with over 3,500 participants currently, and is still growing. In recent years, Hong Kong’s marketing solution market has grown steadily, though it was temporarily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, rising from HKD23.0 billion in 2018 to HKD30.4 billion in 2023. Post-pandemic, digital marketing solutions saw rapid growth, with the market size reaching HKD15.1 billion in 2023, marking it the fastest-growing segment within the marketing solution industry. As for the digital marketing solution industry in Hong Kong, there are large digital marketing firms and multinational corporations, and also active participation from many small and medium-sized enterprises. Local digital marketing companies like us play a significant role in the Hong Kong market. We believe that our employees are the key enablers of our success, a core strength and part of our competitive advantage. Looking into the future, we believe there are large opportunities within and beyond the industries we currently serve, representing a market potential multiple times larger than our current opportunity. We are committed to investing in a highly skilled workforce and dedicated to attracting, developing, and retaining top talent to support the expansion of our business in industries. We focus on complex digital solutions and aim to provide higher value services and solutions for our clients. Through the projects we have designed, organized and managed, we are committed to improving the awareness and reputation of the brands and products of our clients, thereby increasing their sales and market share. Our goal is to achieve significant brand building and promote the unique value of our clients’ products among their targeted recipients. Our principal executive office is in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

