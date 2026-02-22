Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Addus HomeCare to post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $115.48 on Friday. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $88.96 and a 12-month high of $124.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.6% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 133.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADUS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.44.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) is a leading provider of home and community-based care services for elderly, disabled, and medically complex individuals across the United States. Through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, the company delivers a broad spectrum of non-medical personal care and licensed home health services designed to support clients’ independence and quality of life.

The company’s core offerings include personal care assistance—covering daily living activities, medication reminders, and light housekeeping—and skilled home health services delivered under the supervision of registered nurses and licensed therapists.

