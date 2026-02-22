Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KWR. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Quaker Houghton in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Quaker Houghton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quaker Houghton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.67.

Shares of Quaker Houghton stock opened at $174.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -355.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Quaker Houghton has a 52 week low of $95.91 and a 52 week high of $183.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Quaker Houghton by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 34,731 shares in the last quarter. QSV Equity Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Houghton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Houghton by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 46,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quaker Houghton by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 113,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Houghton during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Houghton is a global provider of process fluids, chemical specialties and sustainable solutions for industrial applications. The company develops and supplies metalworking fluids, coatings, and corrosion inhibitors, as well as heat transfer, lubrication and additive products designed to improve productivity and extend equipment life. Its portfolio addresses a range of end markets including automotive, aerospace, defense, energy, mining, agriculture and heavy industry.

The company traces its roots back to the founding of Quaker Chemical Corporation in 1918 and Houghton International in 1865.

