Analysts Set Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) Target Price at $252.92

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $263.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LEU shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Centrus Energy from $292.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities set a $285.00 price target on Centrus Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 12th.

Shares of Centrus Energy stock opened at $203.87 on Tuesday. Centrus Energy has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $464.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.87. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 1.21.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.63). Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 17.34%.The company had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Centrus Energy by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 157.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Centrus Energy during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.

Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.

