Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPT) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

MPT stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 28.50%.The firm had revenue of $270.34 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.26%.

More Medical Properties Trust News

Here are the key news stories impacting Medical Properties Trust this week:

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc (NYSE: MPT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and finances hospitals and other healthcare facilities. Founded in 2003 by Edward K. Aldag Jr., the company’s business model centers on providing real estate capital to healthcare operators through long-term leases, sale-leaseback transactions, build-to-suit developments and mortgage financing. By specializing in healthcare real estate, MPT aims to deliver steady rental income and asset-based returns while enabling operators to access capital for clinical operations and growth.

The company’s portfolio primarily comprises acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care facilities, behavioral health centers and other specialty hospitals.

Featured Stories

