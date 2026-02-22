Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPT) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.
Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 28.50%.The firm had revenue of $270.34 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.26%.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 NFFO/FFO and revenue topped estimates — rent billed rose and underlying cash flow measures beat expectations, supporting the operational-improvement narrative. Medical Properties Q4 NFFO Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Positive Sentiment: Management announced a 12.5% dividend increase and a $150M buyback program — actions that signal confidence and return capital to shareholders. Medical Properties Trust: Recent Improvements, 12.5% Dividend Hike, And Buybacks Are Signs Of Life
- Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings materials and call transcript provide more color on strategy and portfolio actions; investors should watch management’s commentary on capital allocation and tenant remediation timelines. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity: traders bought a large number of call contracts (about 81,111), indicating speculative bullish interest that can amplify intraday moves but is not a fundamentals change.
- Negative Sentiment: GAAP/ EPS metrics disappointed (EPS $0.03 vs. ~$0.15 consensus) and the quarter was pressured by elevated interest expense; balance-sheet leverage and negative net margin/ROE remain key risk factors for valuation. Medical Properties Q4 NFFO Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y (interest expense noted)
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts and commentators still flag high leverage, tenant credit concerns and execution risk — some argue the turnaround is uncertain and may take 12–24 months, which keeps downside risk elevated. Here’s Why I Wouldn’t Touch Medical Properties Trust
Medical Properties Trust, Inc (NYSE: MPT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and finances hospitals and other healthcare facilities. Founded in 2003 by Edward K. Aldag Jr., the company’s business model centers on providing real estate capital to healthcare operators through long-term leases, sale-leaseback transactions, build-to-suit developments and mortgage financing. By specializing in healthcare real estate, MPT aims to deliver steady rental income and asset-based returns while enabling operators to access capital for clinical operations and growth.
The company’s portfolio primarily comprises acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care facilities, behavioral health centers and other specialty hospitals.
