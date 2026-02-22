eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on eBay from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on eBay from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.84.

Get eBay alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EBAY

eBay Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $88.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. eBay has a 1 year low of $58.71 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. eBay had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 2,896 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total value of $238,746.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 55,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,615,815.60. The trade was a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $157,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 5,746 shares in the company, valued at $470,597.40. The trade was a 25.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,593 shares of company stock worth $3,998,870. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in eBay by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in eBay by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,151 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 3.8% during the second quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

About eBay

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.