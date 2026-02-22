Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in National Health Investors stock on January 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

NHI stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.59. 171,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,409. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.41 and a twelve month high of $91.38. The company has a current ratio of 10.64, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Health Investors

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Health Investors by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 76,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

NHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $85.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $85.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.57.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and financing high-quality healthcare and senior housing facilities in the United States. The company’s portfolio encompasses a diverse range of properties, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living and memory care communities, behavioral health facilities, dialysis clinics, and medical office buildings. NHI typically enters into long-term net-lease agreements with experienced healthcare operators, providing stable and predictable rental income streams while enabling its tenants to concentrate on delivering quality care.

Since its founding in 1991 and initial public offering later that year, National Health Investors has pursued a disciplined growth strategy centered on strategic acquisitions, joint ventures, and selective development.

Further Reading

