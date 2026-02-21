Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Time to Buy?

Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $3.0650. Approximately 496 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Studio City Ih in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of -0.05.

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE: MSC) is a Cayman Islands–incorporated company that develops, owns and operates the Studio City integrated resort on the Cotai Strip in Macau. The business is principally engaged in gaming and non-gaming operations, including hotel accommodations, retail concessions, food and beverage outlets, live entertainment and themed attractions. Studio City is designed to cater to both mass-market and premium gaming customers while also appealing to family and leisure travelers through its entertainment and retail offerings.

The centerpiece of the company’s portfolio is the Studio City resort, which opened in October 2015 and features two landmark hotel towers, more than 1,600 guest rooms and suites, over 160,000 square feet of retail space, a range of dining concepts and convention facilities.

