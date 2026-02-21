Larsen & Toubro (OTCMKTS:LTOUF) Shares Up 1% – Still a Buy?

Larsen & Toubro Limited (OTCMKTS:LTOUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.00 and last traded at $48.00. 161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.54.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Larsen & Toubro to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Larsen & Toubro Stock Performance
Larsen & Toubro Company Profile
Larsen & Toubro (OTCMKTS:LTOUF) is a diversified Indian conglomerate with roots dating back to 1938, when Danish engineers Henning Holck-Larsen and Soren Kristian Toubro established a partnership in Mumbai to represent Danish dairy equipment manufacturers. Over the decades, the company evolved into a leading engineering and construction powerhouse, gradually expanding its portfolio to include a wide range of industrial and infrastructure projects across multiple sectors.
The company’s core activities encompass engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for infrastructure projects such as roads, airports, metro rail systems and water treatment facilities.
