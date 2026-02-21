Top KingWin (NASDAQ:WAI) Shares Up 2% – Here’s What Happened

Top KingWin Ltd. (NASDAQ:WAI – Get Free Report) shares rose 2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.54. Approximately 3,016 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 13,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

A number of brokerages have commented on WAI. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Top KingWin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Top KingWin in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31.

Top KingWin Ltd is a provider of capital market related education and support services, as well as advisory and transaction services principally in China. Top KingWin Ltd is based in GUANGZHOU, China.

