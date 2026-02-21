Indigo Acquisition (NASDAQ:INACU) Trading 0.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Indigo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INACU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.28 and last traded at $10.28. Approximately 4 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

Indigo Acquisition Trading Up 0.4%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16.

Institutional Trading of Indigo Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Indigo Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,528,000. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Indigo Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,004,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in Indigo Acquisition by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 135,888 shares during the period. Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Indigo Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,011,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Indigo Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $870,000.

Indigo Acquisition Company Profile

Indigo Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company incorporated in Delaware and listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker INACU. The company was formed for the purpose of effecting a business combination, such as a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition or similar transaction, with one or more target businesses.

While Indigo Acquisition has not yet announced a definitive combination, it is structured to seek opportunities in sectors aligned with the expertise of its sponsor, including aerospace, aviation and related industries.

