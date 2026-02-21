SEB (OTC:SEBYF) Trading Up 4.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of SEB SA (OTC:SEBYF – Get Free Report) shot up 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$58.83 and last traded at C$58.83. 94 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 98 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$56.27.

SEB Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$55.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.95.

About SEB

SEB SA designs, manufactures, and markets small domestic equipment worldwide. It offers kitchen electrics, such as deep fryers, rice cookers, electrical pressure cookers, informal meal appliances, waffle makers, grills, toasters, multicookers, filter and pod coffee makers, espresso machines, electrical kettles, home beer-taps, soy milk makers, blenders, cooking food processors, kitchen machines, mixers, and beaters. The company also provides home and personal care, which includes irons and steam generators, garment steamers, canister vacuum cleaners with or without dust bag, steam and upright vacuum cleaners, vacuum weepers, versatile vacuums, fans, heaters, air treatment appliances, hair care appliances, depilators, and bathroom scales.

