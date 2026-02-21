PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:PSTR) Shares Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:PSTR – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.48 and last traded at $29.4804. Approximately 951 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.53.

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.77.

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.3912 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. This is a boost from PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF’s payout ratio is presently -11.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF

About PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF stock. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF ( NASDAQ:PSTR Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000. Mosley Wealth Management owned about 2.33% of PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Peakshares Sector Rotation ETF (PSTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to provide total return by actively managing a narrow portfolio of US equities. The portfolio rotates towards sectors thought to have the greatest potential for outperformance. PSTR was launched on Apr 30, 2024 and is issued by Peak.

