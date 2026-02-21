JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Core ETF (NASDAQ:LCDS) Trading Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Core ETF (NASDAQ:LCDS – Get Free Report) was down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $65.94 and last traded at $65.69. Approximately 40 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.19.

JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Core ETF Trading Up 0.7%

The company has a market cap of $14.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.19.

JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Core ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1968 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Core ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Core ETF

JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Core ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Core ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Core ETF ( NASDAQ:LCDS Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.46% of JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Core ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Core ETF (LCDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects components using a fundamental based approach, picking US large caps. LCDS was launched on Aug 7, 2024 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

