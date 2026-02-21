JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Core ETF (NASDAQ:LCDS) Trading Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Core ETF (NASDAQ:LCDS – Get Free Report) was down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $65.94 and last traded at $65.69. Approximately 40 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.19.
JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Core ETF Trading Up 0.7%
The company has a market cap of $14.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.19.
JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Core ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1968 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Core ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.
JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Core ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Core ETF (LCDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects components using a fundamental based approach, picking US large caps. LCDS was launched on Aug 7, 2024 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
