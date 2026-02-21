Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCOW) Stock Price Up 66.7% – What’s Next?

Royalty Management Holding Co. (NASDAQ:RMCOW – Get Free Report) traded up 66.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.2555 and last traded at $0.22. 573,619 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 796% from the average session volume of 63,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.1320.

Royalty Management Stock Up 10.0%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10.

About Royalty Management

Royalty Management Holding Corporation operates as a royalty company that identifies and invests in undervalued assets. It acquires and invests in natural resources, patents, intellectual property, and digital assets. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

