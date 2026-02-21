Reflex Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:RFLXF) Trading Down 3.6% – Here’s Why

Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:RFLXF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.2111 and last traded at $0.2111. 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 6,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2190.

Reflex Advanced Materials Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.

About Reflex Advanced Materials

Reflex Advanced Materials Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in the Ruby Graphite project covering approximately 2,000 acres and 96 federal lode mining claims located in Beaverhead County, Montana. The company was formerly known as Freedom Battery Metals Inc and changed its name to Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

