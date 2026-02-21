YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PYPY) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PYPY – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.08 and last traded at $28.43. 6,984 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 9,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 million, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.57.

YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a $0.2419 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a yield of 3,909.0%.

About YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF (PYPY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Paypal stock (PYPL) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. PYPY was launched on Sep 25, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

